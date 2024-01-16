Maharani season 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi's Rani Bharti clears intermediate exam, warns rivals from jail, fans can't wait

In Maharani Season 3 teaser, Huma Qureshi, who was a school dropout, can be heard challenging her rivals as she is now preparing for graduation.

One of the most loved shows, Maharani is back with season 3. On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti who has cleared intermediate exam, and now warned rivals from jail.

In the teaser, Huma, who was a school dropout, can be heard challenging her rivals as she is now preparing for graduation. She is distributing sweets in the jail. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Pareeksha ki tayyari hai jaari. Phir aa rahi hai #Maharani!”Fans have reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Kab aaygaa 3 kyo ki ham log sab dekh Liya h bahut achha lgaa.” The second one said, “I am already watching session 2 and 3 waiting for session 3.”

Watch

Recently, Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, criticized the Maharani shoot inside J&K assembly. He labeled it as 'an absolute shame.'

He took to Twitter and wrote, "The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!"

Hansal reacted to this and said, "Why is it a shame? How is filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Every body on a film set including actors, background actors(called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding- at least from somebody as educated as yourself."

He added, "In countries around the world we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that india is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive and myopic."