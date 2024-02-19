Maharani 3 trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti all set to take revenge, reclaim her status in ‘new Bihar’

Huma Qureshi is back with season 3 of Maharani which will be streaming from 7th March on Sony LIV.

On Monday, the makers of Huma Qureshi's Maharani dropped the trailer of much-awaited season 3. From the trailer, it is clear that the actress who is playing Rani Bharti is all set to take revenge and reclaim her status in New Bihar.

In the trailer, she can be heard saying, "Bandook kamjor log chalate hai, samajdaar log dimaag!” Hema, who dropped out of school, can be heard challenging her rivals as she is currently working towards completing her graduation. Interestingly, she is even distributing sweets while in jail. It will be streaming from 7th March on Sony LIV.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, criticized the Maharani shoot inside J&K assembly. He labeled it as 'an absolute shame.'

He took to Twitter and wrote, "The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!"

Hansal reacted to this and said, "Why is it a shame? How is filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Every body on a film set including actors, background actors(called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding- at least from somebody as educated as yourself."

He added, "In countries around the world we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that india is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive and myopic."