'Mahabharat': Roopa Ganguly shares Draupadi's 'cheer haran' scene, recalls 2016 attack

Today, one of the most intense episodes of Mahabharat re-run was aired. Yes, we are talking about Draupadi's cheer haran done by Dushasan which was an hour episode giving goosebumps the whole time. Draupadi was played by Roopa Ganguly and she left an impressive work on everyone with her incredible performance and the monologue which is relevant in today's times too. Actor-turned-politician also posted the video from the episode on her Twitter page.

In the video, Draupadi is seen getting saved by Lord Krishna who saves her from 'vastra haran' as and when Dushasan pulled her saree. The actor shared the video with a caption tweeting, "हे कृष्ण हे कृष्ण हे कृष्ण #महाभारत #Mahabharat".

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Roopa also writes about the incident from 2016, where she was attacked in Kolkata. She tweeted, "मुझे कुछ दीनो से याद आरहा है, 22मई 2016 diamond harbour का घटना 17/18 लोग, पुलिस को साथ लेकर, मुझे गाड़ी से उतारकर रास्ते पे पटक पटक कर मारे थे, गाड़ी तोर फ़ोर किये, दो Brain Haemorrhage झेलने पड़े। बस,मै मर नही गयी, rally driver हू, निकल कर आगयी Feeling sad abt #WB & #Palghar".

Take a look below:

Talking about Mahabharat, Roopa also had tweeted, "Watching #Mahabharat, feeling #nostalgic simpleton, a girl from a very moderate background, scared of #Hindi language Today's generation, even if don't like to watch a #Costume #drama, plz do hear each & every word, the #dialogues सीखे हुम बीते युगों से, नये युग का करें स्वागत".