Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj accuses estranged wife of mental harassment, unruly conduct, files complaint

Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for Mahabharat, has filed a complaint against his estranged wife.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who is best known for portraying the role of Lord Krishna in the television series Mahabharat, has once again grabbed headlines. The actor has filed a complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate of mental harassment and unruly conduct.

According to Free Press Journal, Nitish Bharadwaj approached the commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra on Wednesday, and submitted a written complaint against his estranged wife. In the complaint, Nitish stated that after a 12-year-long marriage, he and his wife Smita consensually filed for a divorce in 2018 at the Mumbai family court, and their case is still pending, however, he accused estranged wife Smita, who is currently posted as additional chief secretary at the MP Human Rights Commission in Bhopal, of not letting him meet their twin daughters- Devyani and Shivranjani.

He further stated in his complaint that to not let him meet his daughter, Smita allegedly kept changing their schools regularly, which has inflicted harm on his mental health. The actor urged the CP of Bhopal to intervene in the matter and help him meet his daughters. The CP told Free Press Journal that he has received an application from Nitish Bhardwaj and investigating officer Phalguni Dixit has been assigned the matter who will look into it.

Nitish Bhardwaj and Smita Gate tied the knot in 2009 and have twin daughters. The couple filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019 after 12 years of marriage.