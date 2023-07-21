Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain is all set to impress the audience with his new avatar in upcoming project.

Saurabh Raaj Jain is a popular television actor best known for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. The actor is all set to win hearts with his new avatar. The photos from the sets of his upcoming project shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

Saurabh Raaj Jain’s photos from the sets of his upcoming project got leaked. The actor can be seen wearing a brown kurta with a red cloth wrapped around his head and standing in The pictures that leaked from the sets are enough to guarantee that the actor is all set to surprise the fans and this role will be special for them.

Saurabh kicked off his career in 2004 with a youth TV series Remix, and in the last 19 years, the actor has been captivating the audience with his roles in a number of television series. The actor has been featured in various shows like Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes. However, he is widely remembered for his impeccable acts as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Lord Vishnu in Devon Ka Dev…Mahadev and Lord Shiva in Mahakali- Ant Hi Aarambh Hai.

The actor earlier impressed fans when he participated in Rohit Shetty’s reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Though he couldn’t reach the finals, and win the title, the actor’s strength and his ability to perform every task fearlessly impressed the audience and the actor won several hearts with his stint in the show.

The actor’s new leaked photos from the sets promise him a new never-seen-before avatar and we can assure you it will be a memorable ride. It will be interesting to see if he will stick to the genre he is known for or take up something new in his upcoming project. The actor also has Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma's upcoming sci-fi thriller in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Hiten Tejwani and will be seen in a 'larger-than-life character.

