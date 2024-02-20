Twitter
Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj’s wife accuses him of 'playing victim', claims he never paid kid's fee

Smita Bharadwaj claimed that her husband Nitish Bharadwaj insisted on her quitting the job, and when she declined, he opted for a divorce.

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 08:11 AM IST

Smita Bharadwaj, an IAS officer and Nitish Bharadwaj's wife calls her husband's harassment claims "untrue, harmful, and lacking evidence." Smita Bharadwaj, who presently holds the position of additional chief secretary overseeing food, civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports, and youth affairs, claimed that her husband wanted her to quit her job.

And when she opposed it, he initiated divorce proceedings. Smita serves as the chairperson for both the MP Warehousing and Logistic Corporation and the State Civil Supplies Corporation. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Smita Bharadwaj disclosed that her husband insisted on her quitting the job, and when she declined, he opted for a divorce.

She said, "Nitish wanted me to quit my job. When I did not agree, he asked for a divorce. And, when I got ready for divorce, he asked for money for consent divorce, which I denied. And then he started playing a victim card."

Recently, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for portraying Lord Krishna in the TV serial Mahabharat, alleged that his wife prevented him from meeting their children. She said, "On February 13, 2024, Nitish Bharadwaj purposely avoided meeting children. And a day later on Feb 14, he held a press conference, alleging I was not letting him to meet the children, without even considering the impact on the kids. On Saturday, 17th February, 2024, Nitish met his daughters at our residence in the presence of family friends as well as the police officer. The visit lasted for about 30 minutes, at the end of which the daughters were left in tears."

Smita claimed, "Since birth, the father has provided zero financial contribution towards the expense of bringing up children. Neither he has ever paid the school fees nor provided any maintenance amount to support them, despite the legal obligation."

For the unversed, according to Free Press Journal, Nitish Bharadwaj approached the commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra on Wednesday, and submitted a written complaint against his estranged wife. In the complaint, Nitish stated that after a 12-year-long marriage, he and his wife Smita consensually filed for a divorce in 2018 at the Mumbai family court, and their case is still pending, however, he accused estranged wife Smita, who is currently posted as additional chief secretary at the MP Human Rights Commission in Bhopal, of not letting him meet their twin daughters- Devyani and Shivranjani.

He further stated in his complaint that to not let him meet his daughter, Smita allegedly kept changing their schools regularly, which has inflicted harm on his mental health. The actor urged the CP of Bhopal to intervene in the matter and help him meet his daughters. The CP told Free Press Journal that he has received an application from Nitish Bhardwaj and investigating officer Phalguni Dixit has been assigned the matter who will look into it. 

Nitish Bhardwaj and Smita Gate tied the knot in 2009 and have twin daughters. The couple filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019 after 12 years of marriage. 

