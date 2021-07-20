Madhurima Tuli slams 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' makers for recreating 'frying pan scene' with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' has been at the receiving end of social media ire after the makers recreated actress Madhurima Tuli's infamous frying pan scene with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh from 'Bigg Bos 13'.

Vishal Aditya Singh is a participant in the stunt-based reality show.

About the frying pan incident, for those uninitiated, Madhurima Tuli had hit Vishal's butt with a frying pan in Salman Khan's 'BB13' after she got furious over him with something. After the incident, the footage of which had gone viral on the internet, Madhurima was ousted from the show. And in KKK11's recent episode, the makers recreated the same moment, evoking a reaction from the actress herself.

While social media users slammed the show makers for recreating the 'frying pan scene' bit on the stunt-based reality show, Madhurima strongly reacted to the same.

She shared a video on her Instagram, expressed her disappointment and requested the makers to not play with her family's emotions and let her move on. In the video, Madhurima mentioned that a lot of things happened in Bigg Boss 13, including people throwing hot tea, indulging in physical fights and called the situation inside the Bigg Boss house 'poisonous'.

Alongside the video, Madhurima made a request to the makers as she wrote, "Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don't know a single thing about my personal relationship with the person that incident happened." Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again.. Thank you."

In the video, she also counted the shows she has done with the Colors channel while adding she didn't want to make the video but wasn't left any alternative. "You are using this one incident for your TRP and gain without realising it is affecting other people or their families. They are getting depressed or affected. They want to put this one incident behind them but you are not letting them do that," she said.

Madhurima also claimed that she was being singled out by the channel considering her limited fan following and knowing well no one will fight for her. "But you are playing with my emotions," she said.

The scene Madhurima was referring to had Maheck Chahal smacking Vishal with a frying pan.