Madhuri Dixit to make her acting debut on Karan Johar's upcoming digital series

Several actors from Indian cinema are foraying in the digital world. Many have been successful and others are looking forward to adding an OTT movie or show to their filmography. Interestingly, filmmaker Karan Johar had opened a wing named Dharmatic which produces digital content. One of the first ventures was Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive. Now, one of the evergreen actors is all set to make her acting debut on Netflix with Dharma's upcoming series. Yes, we are talking about Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The actor will be seen in a series which will be helmed by showrunner Sri Rao and creatively produced by Karan Johar. Talking about the same, Madhuri said in a statement, "I’ve always been a fan of Netflix, which is why I decided to make my debut as a producer with 15th August. The reach and diversity in the audience that the global service provides are unparalleled. And of course, Karan and his team have been like family for me, so when I got this opportunity to play the protagonist in this series that’s produced by both Netflix and Dramatic - I was beyond excited... This series is entertaining, riveting, and yet heartwarming."

While KJo shared, "Madhuri has been one of my all-time favourite actresses, once I got to know her, I loved her even more. Dharmatic’s association with Netflix is extremely special because together, we get to tell untold stories in the way we want to. This is one such story and the confluence of Netflix, Dharmatic and Madhuri Dixit Nene will be nothing short of iconic."

The show is yet to be titled!