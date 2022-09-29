Madhuri Dixit promotes Maja Ma with Rakhi Sawant, netizens say 'zabardasti ka bheja kha rahi...'

Rakhi Sawant- Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is busy promoting her upcoming film Maza Ma, and she got an unexpected visitor in her hectic promotions. Madhuri was spotted with her co-stars like Gajraj Rao, and other cast members, interacting with the media.

Dixit got surprised when Rakhi Sawant arrived at the venue. Paparazzi asked Rakhi to pose with Madhuri, and the former called the veteran actress to pose with her. Known for her loony tricks, Rakhi remained in the frame with Madhuri and even danced to Dixit's famous song Ek do teen.

Watch the video

As soon as the video got uploaded, netizens trolled Rakhi for her attempt to remain in the frame. A user called it, "Second-hand embarrassment." Another user wrote, "Zabardasti ka bheja kha rahi hai." One of the users asserted, "Ye aayi Charlie Chaplin." A netizen wrote, "take her away from madhuri." Another netizen wrote, "Thank god pagal ke sath pagal nhi bani."

Earlier, during the press meet, Dixit opened up about the revolution in storytelling due to the emergence of OTT. When the actress was asked to emphasise why the male co-stars from the era are still stuck with the 'lover boy' image, the actress said, "Women mature more than men (laughs). You have to go to your higher intelligence and think about it. I cannot blame the heroes also because of the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do songs, dance and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad."

Dixit further added, "Commercial films are changing as well. Look at films like Badhaai Ho, where a woman is a protagonist. She was not like a 16-year-old girl running around trees. Stories are maturing, the audience is maturing, and storytelling is maturing. People are consuming better content. There are so many stories about women that are being made. Hence so many good roles for female actors.” Maja Ma will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.