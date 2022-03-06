Madhuri Dixit kisses Bharti Singh’s baby bump, says ‘nazar na lage’ – Watch adorable video

On the show, Madhuri Dixit hugged and kissed comedian and host of ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ Bharti Singh's baby bump.

The show's current hosts, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recently announced their pregnancy. Madhuri and actor Sanjay Kapoor arrived as guests on the reality show to promote their new show ‘The Fame Game’.

Madhuri is seen walking towards the stage following a performance in a video provided by Voot on Instagram.

She then took a few rupees and made a gesture to ward off the evil eye, as customary in Hinduism. "Lao beta (Give it to me)," Bharti remarked as she handed the money to one of the participants.

Madhuri then ran over to Bharti, hugging and kissing her baby bump and saying, "Aapko bhi nazar na lage (No bad eye shall fall on you either)" Bharti giggled and added, "Look at Harsh," as she looked at him "Awwwwww. How sweet" Madhuri's gesture was greeted with a smile by Parineeti Chopra, one of the show's judges, and Harsh. Apart from Parineeti, the show's judges include actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bharti and Haarsh had announced her pregnancy last December. The comedian broke the news with her fans and followers on her YouTube channel, ‘LOL Life Of Limbachiyaas’, by uploading a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale hai’. The pair married in a small ceremony in Goa on December 3, 2017.

Also read: Kapil Sharma mocks Dr Shriram Nene

Meanwhile, Madhuri recently debuted on Netflix with the series ‘The Fame Game’. Madhuri plays Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon who goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life and celebrity.