'Madhubala' fame Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami, who has portrayed the leading character in multiple television shows such as 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon' and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share the news.

She wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food. She also plugged her web show 'The Empire' in her post as her picture also shows the web series playing on a tablet. She concluded her post "P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar #3rdwave#covid#homequarantine#staysafe#staymasked"

Check out her post here



In 2021, the actress portrayed the character of Khanzada Begum, Babur's elder sister in the historical fiction show 'The Empire' on Disney+ Hotstar. Kunal Kapoor essayed the character of the Mughal empire 'Babur' in the series. Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Rahul Dev, and Aditya Seal were the other actors seen in the show created by Nikkhil Advani.