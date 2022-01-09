‘Made to beg, cry’: Nia Sharma recalls not getting paid for work

Nia Sharma is known for her upfront, unfiltered attitude, and she doesn't shy away from sharing her past. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharma confessed that she had struggled to get her dues. Nia said that she used to work hard, but she had to strive harder to get paid. “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights."

Nia further added that she had given ultimatums to people to get her dues. "I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

The 'Jamaai 2.0' actress confessed that even after spending half a day in the shoot, the actors were termed 'unprofessional' if they chose to leave the sets. On Friday, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a video, flaunting her curves in a sexy light pink lehenga. The star who is one of the most followed TV celebrities on Instagram dropped the video in which she is seen dressed in a sexy blouse that featured a plunging neckline and a deep back. Nia Sharma teamed it with a comfortable lehenga skirt and a pair of sneakers. She left her hair open in soft curls to complete the overall look.

Check out the video below



Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ The actress got immense fame from her breakthrough leading role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in the show ‘Jamai Raja’ and its continuation as the web series 'Jamai 2.0'. Nia won the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ in 2020.