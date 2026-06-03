Made in India- The Titan Story review: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh bring 2026's best series, pay perfect ode to JRD Tata's vision with master performances

When you have Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh representing an iconic, but forgotten chapter of Indian history, the expectations are sky high. Thankfully, Made in India springs a big surprise and gives out the best series of 2026

Director: Robbie Grewal

Star cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vaibhav Tatwawadi

Number of episodes: 6

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Rating: 4.5 stars

Synopsis of Made in India- The Titan Story

Based on Vinay Kamath's book Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand, the series chronicles J.R.D. Tata (Nasseruddin Shah) takes the big leap and decides to challenge the world to make India a pioneer in wristwatches. With the vision of his trusted employee, Xerxes Desai (Jim Sarbh), they went on to create Titan, the Indian brand that revolutionised the wristwatch phenomenon and took over the global market. The birth, rise, fall, and redemption of Titan form the crux of this excellently executed show, which will leave you in marvel on few mad men, and their spirit to dream big.

First thoughts on Naseeruddin Shah- Jim Sarbh show

As I have an interest in history, the concept of Made in India had fastened me right from the trailer. Plus, when you have Naseer and Jim representing an iconic, but forgotten chapter of Indian history, the expectations are sky high. Thankfully, Made in India springs a big surprise and gives out the best series of 2026. The show is an inspiring tale, giving out a subtle message of going ahead without the fear of failure. It's okay to fail. Fail better to make better. The series blends historical events with an engaging narrative, without going overboard. The first episode does look very slow. The world-building does take time and tests your patience. But from the second episode, we're hooked to an idea, when the top Swiss brand declined to collaborate with India to make watches. How JRD Tata and Desai, with their stubbornness, passion, and ability of risktaking, brought quartz in the age of mechanical watches, is incredibly narrated, keeping you interested till the last frame.

The award-winning performances that brought life to the script

The book is there. The material is well-written, but it came to life only after the power-packed performances of the talented cast. Naseeruddin Shah is a master, we all know it. But watch this show to know why he's among the greatest actors of Indian cinema. His mannerisms, stature, controlled emotions, and the shunya chehra bring him closest to Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Jim Sarbh, the ultimate chameleon, takes only an episode, and then I forgot the actor, and remember only Xerxes Desai. He takes the role of an influential Indian businessman like a hand in glove. His struggle with Hindi, his ability to believe in risks, and his team are among the best moments of the show. Jim carries the show on his capable shoulders, and he didn't let down the writing. Vaibhav Tatwawadi, as Akash Bansal, also provides able support, lending emotional weight to the narrative. Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth, Gaurav Dhar, and Lakshvir Saran also justify their performances.

Shortcomings of Made in India- The Titan Story

The series does suffer from a slow-paced narration, which can bring disinterest to people who aren't fond of history. The drama drops at many places, especially in the 3rd and 5th episodes, and it irks a bit. In today's age, such frequent dips might hamper the audience's attention. But overall, Made in India- The Titan Story is certainly a must-watch. Not to be missed at any cost.