Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan to return as VD Tyagi in Patparganj court as Netflix announces season 2

CUET PG 2024 Answer key to be released today, know how to check

Driver's reckless stunt sends SUV flying on beach, video goes viral

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan to return as VD Tyagi in Patparganj court as Netflix announces season 2

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

8 surprising things about Moon

8 animals that hate to take bath

Health benefits of drinking kaanji

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rashmika Mandanna finally reacts to being trolled for viral dialogue in Animal: 'People just know...'

Bollywood's luckiest film title gave 4 blockbusters, made 5 superstars, gave iconic song, India's highest-grossing film

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

HomeTelevision

Television

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan to return as VD Tyagi in Patparganj court as Netflix announces season 2

Ravi Kishan will reprise his role as lawyer VD Tyagi as Netflix has announced season 2 of Maamla Legal Hai.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 02:35 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Maamla Legal Hai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following its recent debut, the makers of 'Maamla Legal Hai' on Thursday announced the drop of the courtroom drama show's second season. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with the exciting news and shared a clip.

Along with the video, they captioned the post, "Hasta hua lawyer sabse best dikhta hai- isiliye Patparganj ke cuties laut rahe hai!! Maamla Legal Hai is returning for a SECOND SEASON, coming soon, only on Netflix!" The video featured several hilarious scenes from the show's first season

For the second season Ravi Kishan will reprise his role as lawyer VD Tyagi. Besides Kishan, the show will also mark the return of Naila Grewal, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht and Yashpal Sharma. Speaking on the season announcement, Tanya Bami, Series Head Netflix India said, "We're enjoying sharing so many laughs with our audiences.

In just the first three months of 2024, we've seen great successes back to back in the comedy genre. The Great Indian Kapil Show and Mamla Legal Hai have delighted our members not only in India but across the world. This speaks volumes about fresh ideas and spaces being explored and brought to life across our series slate. When every title receives such unequivocal love it is extremely rewarding. We can't wait to bring forward the second season of Mamla Legal Hai with newer antics and fresher challenges in the lives of our Patparganj lawyers."

Executive Producer and Showrunner Sameer Saxena said, "Maamla Legal Hai was created with a genuineness that, we hoped, appeals to the audience. We are humbled by the overwhelming reception, the appreciation for its humour and the recognition of the performances and camaraderie of our cast members." He further added, "Collaborating with Netflix gives us the joy of bringing such stories to life - the ones that have a wide appeal. With Season two, we are excited to go further down the corridors of Patparganj District Court and bring to life further cases along with refreshing new shenanigans."

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' provides a novel perspective on the legal profession, presenting a diverse group of lawyers ranging from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. The first season showcased the lives of the lawyers of Patparganj District Court. There's VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), a shrewd lawyer who challenges the lambe haath (long arms) of justice. Joining him is Harvard LLM alum, Ananya Shroff (Naila Grrewal), a passionate advocate for justice and the latest addition to the crew.

Meanwhile, there's Sujata Negi (Nidhi Bisht), the OG Didi who hasn't represented a single case so far, and who simply wants to have her air-conditioned chamber. Last but not least is Vishwas Pandey (Anant V Joshi), the court manager who considers himself the Donna Paulson of Patparganj District Court, a nod to the savvy secretary from the popular TV show, Suits. Rest assured, inka sirf coat kaala hai par dil nahi (Only the coat that they wear is black, not their hearts).

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sharad Pawar claims 'mood of people is now against PM Modi', slams Centre over China

DNA TV Show: After Sanjay Singh, will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal get relief in excise policy case?

Crew is biggest opening Bollywood film in North America in 2024; marks Kareena Kapoor's hattrick of hits with Balaji

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know key candidates, polling date, past winner, other important details

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement