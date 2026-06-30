'Maa aur behen ko...': Farrhana Bhatt's family rift row intensifies, alleged audio of her mother surfaces online

An unverified audio clip, claimed to feature Farrhana Bhatt's mother Afroza Bhatt speaking about her strained relationship with the actress, has gone viral on social media, with many questioning its authenticity.

A fresh twist has emerged in the ongoing controversy surrounding actress Farrhana Bhatt after an audio clip, purportedly featuring her mother Afroza Bhatt, surfaced online and quickly went viral.

The clip has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users debating whether the recording is genuine or could have been created using artificial intelligence.

What Is Heard In The Viral Audio?

The audio, shared by a social media page called TCX Official, allegedly features Afroza Bhatt speaking about her strained relationship with her daughter and the growing distance between them.

In the clip, a voice claiming to be Afroza says, "Adil uske saamne bahut achha ban raha hai. Adil ne pehle hi usse kaha ki maa aur behen ko apne se door rakhna, ye tujhe kuch nahi karne denge." The voice further says, "Halaanki main ab tak iske saath thi, isko is mukaam par pahunchaya. Har jagah main uski backbone banke khadi rahi. Lekin ab kuch dino se woh baat bhi nahi kar rahi."

Voice Speaks About Feeling Lonely

The person in the audio also accuses Farrhana of putting up a "dikhawa" and talks about the emotional pain of feeling neglected by one's children. "Maa ko kya chahiye hota hai? Pyaar chahiye hota hai beton aur betiyon ka. Jab woh nahi milta, to insaan bahut akela pad jata hai," the voice says.

Authenticity Of The Clip Remains Unverified

It is important to note that the audio clip has not been independently verified, and there is no official confirmation that the voice in the recording belongs to Afroza Bhatt.

While some social media users claimed the audio sounded genuine and expressed sympathy, others urged people not to draw conclusions based on unverified recordings and warned against the spread of potentially AI-generated content.

How Did The Controversy Begin?

The family dispute first came into the spotlight after a woman named Faizana, who claims to be Farrhana Bhatt's biological sister, shared a lengthy statement on social media. She alleged that she and Farrhana grew up together and lived under the same roof but claimed that their relationship changed after the actress appeared on Bigg Boss.

Faizana also accused Farrhana of distancing herself from her family and denied allegations that she had created differences between the actress and their mother.

Conflicting Videos And Audio Clips Surface

The controversy intensified after multiple videos and audio clips, purportedly featuring Afroza Bhatt, appeared online. While some of these clips seemed to support the allegations against Farrhana, others showed her mother defending the actress and rejecting the claims made against her.

As of now, Farrhana Bhatt has not issued any official statement regarding the controversy.