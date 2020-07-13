'Lucifer' season 5 trailer: All Hell breaks loose with Lucifer 2.0 vs twin brother Archangel Michael

The much-awaited trailer for Lucifer Season 5 is out. The show has become a Netflix original since season four and fans have been waiting for the upcoming season from a very long time. In the trailer, we see Lucifer Morningstar played by Tom Ellis returning to the Hell much to the dismay of Chloe Decker (Lauren German). She involves herself in cop duties as she misses him immensely and can't do anything about it.

However, Lucifer makes a return, making Chloe the happiest. However, Amenadiel played by D. B. Woodside is shocked on seeing this. Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen is also angry as Lucifer left her alone. But he is not Lucifer or his 2.0 version but his twin brother Archangel Michael. He shows his angelic wings and Chloe unknowingly falls for Michael. But Lucifer makes a comeback and all Hell breaks loose once. It's going to be Devil vs Angel for sure!

Check out Lucifer season five trailer below:

Lucifer Season five, part one is all set to be streamed on Netflix from August 21, 2020. The first part will have eight episodes and the rest of the show will be streamed later.

Actors namely Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and others will be reprising their roles in the show.

Talking about the premise, Netflix wrote: "Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing."

The show will be having a sixth and a final season too.