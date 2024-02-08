Twitter
Television

Love Storiyaan trailer: Karan Johar brings tales of six real-life couples who define 'love beyond all odds'

Karan Johar's Dharmatic Productions-backed Love Storiyaan showcases real-life couples and their journey of overcoming several obstacles for love.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 03:37 PM IST

The trailer of the series Love Storiyaan has been unveiled. Conceptualised by Somen Mishra, Love Storiyaan showcases love stories featuring real-life couples, inspired by the stories featured on India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. Love Storiyaan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as the Executive Producers.

The trailer opens up with Karan Johar inviting audiences to explore the meaning of love with genuine, heartfelt stories and goes on to introduce real-life couples and give a glimpse into their journey. These diverse narratives of love in its many shades promise to engage and immerse one in these special stories and encourage viewers to look at life from a different perspective, making it an ideal Valentine’s Day watch. 

Watch the trailer 

Opening up about the series, Akshay Indikar said, “It has been an exhilarating journey to capture Rahul and Subhadra’s story in Raah Sangharsh Ki. My own background and experiences allowed me to connect to their story at a personal level. Their narrative exemplifies how love sometimes requires the courage to stand up against societal expectations and norms.”

He added, “As a filmmaker, it gives me great pride to tell their story and be a part of Love Storiyaan. It is a series that will fill one with hope and joy. I am truly looking forward to bringing this story to Prime Video’s customers in India and across the world.” 

Archana Phadke also shared her experience working on the project. “As a storyteller, I have always wanted to explore and understand love and I believe it is going to take several films for me to truly understand it! Being a part of Love Storiyaan, exploring this emotion of love with 5 other directors with their own unique perspectives has been a very special experience,” she said. Love Storiyaan will be out on Prime Video on February 14.

