Love is in the air! Asim Riaz confesses feelings for Himanshi Khurana, calls her 'My Queen'

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end but the love between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana has just begun and now that the former contestants are out of the house, their feelings for each other are more evident than ever.

On Tuesday, Asim yet again proved how much Himanshi means to him when he posted a picture of them both hugging each other. He captioned the picture saying, "Meri Rani (My Queen)." The two are getting along well and looking at where their relationship takes them despite allegations that Asim had been dishonest to Himanshi as he already had a girlfriend.

According to reports, after exiting the Bigg Boss house Asim has already introduced Himanshi to his parents. About the meeting Himanshi said that she chose to stand at the back as she wanted Asim’s family and his mother, who was "very emotional", to meet him first. She had further added, "Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’)."

In the finale, while Asim and Sidharth Shukla were the finalists, the latter was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The win was extensively debated on social media, with the fans of Asim accusing Colors of cheating and declared the results fixed.