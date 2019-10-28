'Love growing every year': Jay Bhanushali shares 2018 vs 2019 photo of his adorable family

The whole town is busy with Diwali celebrations! Bollywood hosted parties for B-Town biggies, and Television industry wasn't too far behind either. However Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, much like 2018, preferred to keep their celebrations intimate.

In fact Jay went on to share an image comparing the family's Diwali in 2018 and 2019. The family, including wife Mahhi Vij, daughter Khushi and son Rajveer are seen sitting on the flight of stairs inside their house. This year i.e. in 2019 however Jay and Mahhi also welcomed a baby girl Tara. In the photo from 2019, Mahhi could be seen holding little Tara in arms while posing for the similar photo.

"SPOT THE DIFFERENCE? 2018 AND 2019 DIWALI PICTURE EVERYTHING IS THE SAME ITS JUST LOVE GROWING EVERY YEAR... #familygoals #family #familyphotography #familytime #father #fatheranddaughter #fatherson #parentsbelike #parenthood #love #lovemyfamily #mothercare #mother @mahhivij @rajveercutestar @iamkhushiray," wrote Jay while sharing the post.

On the work front, Jay Bhanushali was last seen as the host of Superstar Singer. The show ended on October 6, 2019. He also appeared in Zee5's web series Parchhayee as the character of Joy. The actor tied the knot with Mahhi in the year 2011. Mahhi too is a Television actress.