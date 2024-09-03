The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova urges fans to be 'gentle' with feedback: 'We are also humans' | Exclusive

Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir on The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, talks about season 2 and fan feedback in an exclusive chat with DNA

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming now. The mega fantasy show, a spinoff of the original books and films, has been received polarisingly by fans. Many have lauded it for the visuals and performances while others have been less impressed. But Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays the Elven soldier Arondir on the show, has urged fans to be gentle.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor says, “We have just done one season and a lot of these shows grow as the seasons progress. It is a blessing and we are learning just like our characters are. Every day we are adjusting to our new lives. I just call upon our fans to be gentle. We are as big fans of this as you are. We are also humans and here for the ride.”

Cordova was subject to a lot of racist jibes and trolling after the first season was released in 2022. He is the first non-white actor to play an Elf in a Tolkien story, something many on the internet took offence to. Reacting to it, the Puerto Rican actor says, “It is what it is. I am not going to disappear just because someone has an opinion on my existence. I am also in a position where I have to take in certain things in a way where you can watch the show and feel represented, and he (co-star Tyroe Muhafidin) can have opportunities in his life. Now that he is 19 so when he grows older, he will be able to go deeper in his career than maybe I will be able to.”

The actor is very matter-of-fact about the feedback online, saying that he does not pay too much attention to it. “Life is very fleeting. Elves are very aware of this. Humans, if you are lucky, you get to 80. I am going to live it fully, exist fully, and layeredly, without being concerned by what you are typing at home,” he says.

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29 with the subsequent five episodes dropping weekly through September.

