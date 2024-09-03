Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova urges fans to be 'gentle' with feedback: 'We are also humans' | Exclusive

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio offers this affordable plan with high-speed internet, gives 12 premium OTT apps for just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Kamya Panjabi on sexual abuse in TV industry amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo wave: 'Some actors are womanisers...'

Kamya Panjabi on sexual abuse in TV industry amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo wave: 'Some actors are womanisers...'

HomeTelevision

Television

The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova urges fans to be 'gentle' with feedback: 'We are also humans' | Exclusive

Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir on The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power, talks about season 2 and fan feedback in an exclusive chat with DNA

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova urges fans to be 'gentle' with feedback: 'We are also humans' | Exclusive
Ismael Cruz Córdova in Rings of Power
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming now. The mega fantasy show, a spinoff of the original books and films, has been received polarisingly by fans. Many have lauded it for the visuals and performances while others have been less impressed. But Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays the Elven soldier Arondir on the show, has urged fans to be gentle.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor says, “We have just done one season and a lot of these shows grow as the seasons progress. It is a blessing and we are learning just like our characters are. Every day we are adjusting to our new lives. I just call upon our fans to be gentle. We are as big fans of this as you are. We are also humans and here for the ride.”

Cordova was subject to a lot of racist jibes and trolling after the first season was released in 2022. He is the first non-white actor to play an Elf in a Tolkien story, something many on the internet took offence to. Reacting to it, the Puerto Rican actor says, “It is what it is. I am not going to disappear just because someone has an opinion on my existence. I am also in a position where I have to take in certain things in a way where you can watch the show and feel represented, and he (co-star Tyroe Muhafidin) can have opportunities in his life. Now that he is 19 so when he grows older, he will be able to go deeper in his career than maybe I will be able to.”

The actor is very matter-of-fact about the feedback online, saying that he does not pay too much attention to it. “Life is very fleeting. Elves are very aware of this. Humans, if you are lucky, you get to 80. I am going to live it fully, exist fully, and layeredly, without being concerned by what you are typing at home,” he says.

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29 with the subsequent five episodes dropping weekly through September.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

'Dhoni should look at his face in mirror': Yuvraj Singh's father slams ex-India captain, makes this big demand

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack casting director Mukesh Chhabra defends naming Muslim hijackers Bhola, Shankar in show

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack casting director Mukesh Chhabra defends naming Muslim hijackers Bhola, Shankar in show

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Anita Hassanandani regrets sacrificing her 'prime career' for ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan: 'He always said...'

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrives at Bachchan house Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement