The Rings of Power showrunner JD Payne 'listened to' criticism of season 1: 'Just people throwing mud...' | Exclusive

JD Payne, showrunner of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, talks about its upcoming second season and learnings from season 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive TV show in the world with a reported budget somewhere around a billion dollars (as per reports). But the first season, which came out in 2022, had slightly mixed reviews from both fans and critics. Now, as the second season releases, one of the two showrunners – JD Payne – sits down with DNA to discuss the upcoming season, learning from audience feedback, and the highlight of season 2.

Ask him about the criticism that the show received upon its release, Payne says he has been receptive to the feedback. “We listen to and hear what is happening in the world. If it’s fair criticism and respectful and constructive, it is really worth listening to. If it’s just people having an axe to grind or throwing mud for the sake of blowing off steam on the internet, then it’s not constructive or helpful,” he says.

One of the chief criticisms of the first season was its apparent slow pace. But Payne says that pacing was necessary to set the show’s world and introduce JRR Tolkien’s Second Age to a lot of the casual viewers. “The payoff is absolutely worth it,” says Payne, adding, “This is a 50-hour mega epic. So you are going to take some time and Tolkien takes his time. So we felt that was the correct way to approach this material. We didn’t want to jump in and fire hose you with action from moment one. We wanted you to help understand this world, these characters, and this age. But now that Sauron has grabbed hold of the narrative, he never lets go.”

Sauron indeed has arrived in Rings of Power. Played by Charlie Vickers, the human form of Sauron has been seen for the first time in an LOTR adaptation. Season 2 focuses on the Dark Lord’s manipulation of Elven smith Celebrimbor into creating the titular rings of power. “It’s this dark, psychological thriller that has a sort of edge to it. There is a lot to explore in season 2 and we are really excited for fans to see it,” says Payne.

The filmmaker says that the story of Sauron and Celebrimbor in the Elvish kingdom of Eregion should interest fans as it has been speculated and talked about for decades but never fully explored. He says, “People will love the Eregion story. The name of the series is The Rings of Power and this season we get to see how the rings of power are created. And also, the Siege of Eregion. People have been hyping that for decades and we have three episodes of siege battle.”

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29 with the subsequent five episodes dropping weekly through September.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.