'Lord Krishna' Sourabh Raaj Jain gets nostalgic as 'Mahabharat' completes 7 years

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is still fondly remembered for his role as Lord Krishna on Star Plus's Mahabharat, which proved to be quite a life-changing show & character for the actor. Today on the occasion of 'Mahabharat' completing 7 years of its first on-air episode, Sourabh went down memory lane on social media with a lovely picture of himself as 'Lord Krishna' from the show, along with a heartfelt caption expressing only gratitude and love for it.

He captioned the picture saying, "Mahabharat, 16th September 2013..it started and it continues...Different channels, different countries, different platforms, and timings..! Forever grateful to @realswastik @starplus #7YearsOfMahabharat #Krishna."

While the show did very well in its time 7 years ago not only on Indian television but on other channels, in other languages, and on other mediums as well, it was also reaired through the lockdown not once, but twice on special demand by the viewers and got an overwhelmingly amazing response, just like it had the first time around.

'Mahabharat' and Sourabh's portrayal of 'Lord Krishna', continue to remain iconic and huge favourites among fans and the audiences who have through the years always remained loyal to the show.

In an earlier interview, Sourabh Raaj Jain on World Environment Day spoke about how he feels that if love, care, and compassion are provided to all humans and animals alike, the environment and surroundings we are a part of can become a much better place to be in.

He had said, "Compassion doesn't end at only us human beings and those who are near and dear to us, but it should be shown to every being who is living on this planet along with us. Be it human beings, or animals or any other aspects of mother nature, each one of us here has an important part to play to help balance out the ecosystem in a correct manner, so we must show care, love, kindness and compassion to keep that balance intact."