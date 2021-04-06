'Loki' trailer: Tom Hiddleston as God of Mischief create chaos by breaking reality

Marvel dropped the new trailer of Tom Hiddleston starrer upcoming series Loki. The show features the God of Mischief stepping out of his brother Thor's shadow that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki trailer also gives more glimpse into Owen Wilson's character Mobius M. Mobius and his cop-buddy vibe adds a dash of extra humour to the already existing fun created by God of Mischief.

As per Marvel website, "In the trailer, Loki, the imperious God of Mischief who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority). Loki diminishes the existence of the TVA stating 'The Time Keepers have built quite the circus, and I see the clowns playing their parts to perfection.' In his exchange with the TVA's Mobius M. Mobius, he reminds them he not only sounds smart, but he is also smart.

Mobius tells Loki that when he picked up the Tesseract, he broke reality and now the TVA needs his assistance in fixing it. Why him? They 'need his unique Loki perspective'. Despite him stabbing people in the back over 50 times, he assures Mobius he can be trusted."

Check out the trailer below:

Also read Marvel Studios planning Loki and Scarlett Witch standalone series for Disney streaming service

Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is the head writer. The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant in pivotal roles.

Loki is set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from June 11, 2021.