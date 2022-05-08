LockUpp winner Munawar Faruqui arrives home in BMW, flaunts trophy with style

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

After winning the first season of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui was seen flaunting his trophy on the streets of Mumbai. The videos and photos of him are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Munawar can be seen arriving in Dongri in BMW. He can be seen showing his trophy to his fans on the road. His fans have been reacting to the video. One of them wrote, “Mashallah he deserves all the love.” Another mentioned, “Munawar ki janta ka KING MUNAWAR ke liye unlimited pyaar.”

After becoming the first-ever winner of Lock Upp, Munawar expressed his opinion on the Bollywood superstar who hosted Ekta Kapoor-backed show. Munawar told IANS: "Kangana is very professional and committed to her work and that is something I have learned from her. As long as we are respectful of each other's opinions it is okay. I would also like to thank Ekta Kapoor for making me part of the show."

The stand-up comic holds the experience of the show very close to his heart and decided to utilise his creativity. Being a rapper, Munawar mentioned to the news agency, "I am not trying too hard but soon I know I will write a song or rap about the whole experience."

Along with winning the trophy, Munawar won a cheque of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully paid trip to Italy on the Grand Finale of Lock Upp streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player on the night of Saturday, May 7. He defeated the other four finalists Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma to emerge as the champion.



READ | Lock Upp Finale: Here's everything Munawar Faruqui took home after winning Kangana Ranaut's show

The Grand Finale saw performances from the finalists and other eliminated contestants such as Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, and others. Even Karan Kundrra, who acted as Jailor on the show for seven weeks, and his girlfriend-actress Tejasswi Prakash, who appeared as Warden in the last episode on Friday, grooved to romantic hits in the last night finale.