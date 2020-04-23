Lockdown binge? Netflix's 'Dark' is one web series you can't stop watching

As people are locked indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown, the hunt to find something new to watch on Over-The-Top (OTT) providers has become even more ardent. If you are a fan of intense, mind-bending, spooky plots then here's a web series that we are suggesting you watch - Dark. Available on Netflix, it is a German-language show but also has a dubbed version in English.

The series is actually dark (no pun intended), taking place in dim rooms and unlit garages in Winden, a town outside of Berlin where it is almost always dark. It begins with the mysterious disappearance of a boy who vanishes in circumstances similar to a disappearance 33 years ago, eventually leading to a discovery that the town has a spacetime wormhole that some have learned to navigate.

If this sounds interesting to you, let me add that the disappearance coincides with weird phenomena - animals dropping dead, lights wildly flickering and flashing. There is an evil force behind all this, the villain, and it is TIME.

There's also some amount of complicated relationships, sinful actions and a bit of romance, but with a dark and shady twist to it.

The first season of Dark is a little slow-paced, however, it does have twists that make you cling to it. As the episodes pass more plots are uncovered, meaning that a new revelation comes up in every episode while the main mystery is far from being solved.

Dark has been compared with Stranger Things, another Netflix hit. While there are some similarities, both have a completely different concept. I would say Dark is, well, darker and weirder.

The series makes a beautiful connection of past and present, in fact, of good and evil. It is messy, but there's no doubt that conceptually, it's just brilliant. As some have said, Dark is hard to watch but impossible to stop watching.

Here is the trailer: