'Lock Upp': Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar enter Kangana Ranaut's show as wild card contestants

The captive reality show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, saw two new wild card contestants entering the jail in the episode streamed on Sunday, March 27. Television actors Vinit Kakar and Zeeshan Khan are the latest controversial celebrities who would be joining the show in the fifth week.

Vinit and Zeeshan entered as medical professionals and started doing fake check-ups of the contestants locked up inside a jail-like setup with basic amenities. Sharing their video, the streaming platform Alt Balaji shared the video and wrote, "#LockUpp mein hone wala hai wild card ka ek aur 'check up'. Catch @vinit_kakar and @theonlyzeeshankhan in LockUpp."

Vinit Kakar has appeared in multiple mythological-based shows on television such as 'Chandragupta Maurya' and 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman', whereas Zeeshan Khan had appeared in shows such as 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan'.

Zeeshan had gained immense fame when he participated in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT', the digital-only version of the popular television reality show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. She was first paired up with Urrfii Javed, but then later he oped to pair with Divya Agarwal. But, he was evicted in the middle of the show due to his alleged violent behaviour towards co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Divya went on to win the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.



Meanwhile, the Judgement Day episodes this weekend saw three eliminations. Chetan Hansraj, who was another wildcard entry, Saisha Shinde, and Sara Khan, who had been inside the jail since the first day, were kicked out by the 'Panga' actress his weekend. Last week itself, beauty fashion blogger Azma Fallah and film actress Mandana Karimi had entered the show as wildcards. Both the girls have caused major fights inside 'Lock Upp' within a week.