Lock Upp: Yogesh Rawat's ex Ruru Thakur, Asim Riaz to join as wildcard contestants? Here's what we know

Reports claim Asim Riaz and Ruru Thakur could join Netflix's Lock Upp as wildcard contestants. While the makers are yet to confirm the news, fans are expecting fresh drama if the duo enters the reality show.

Netflix's Lock Upp could soon see a major shake-up as reports suggest two popular reality TV personalities may enter the show as wildcard contestants. If the rumours are true, the upcoming episodes could bring fresh rivalries and unexpected twists inside the jail.

According to Viral Bollywood, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz and MTV Splitsvilla fame Ruru Thakur are likely to join the reality show. However, neither Netflix nor the makers have officially confirmed the reports.

Asim Riaz likely to enter the show

Asim Riaz became a household name after finishing as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 13. Before entering reality television, he worked as a model and appeared in campaigns for several Indian and international brands. He also had a brief role in the 2014 film Main Tera Hero.

Following his Bigg Boss stint, Asim featured in several music videos, released rap songs and participated in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Battleground. He has often made headlines for his outspoken personality.

Ruru Thakur's entry may spark drama

Ruru Thakur, a model, cosplayer and content creator, is also rumoured to be entering Lock Upp. She first gained popularity through MTV Splitsvilla X5 and later returned to the franchise as a wildcard contestant in MTV Splitsvilla X6.

Her previous relationship with fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat became one of the biggest talking points of the season. If she enters Lock Upp, viewers could see similar drama unfold, leading to speculation that the show may witness a Splitsvilla-style twist.

Apart from reality television, Ruru is known for creating anime-inspired cosplay content and fashion videos, which have earned her a strong fan following on social media.

Official confirmation awaited

While the reports have generated excitement among fans, the makers of Lock Upp have not announced any new wildcard contestants yet. Viewers will have to wait for an official confirmation to find out whether Asim Riaz and Ruru Thakur will indeed enter the Netflix reality show.

Lock Upp streams from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix.