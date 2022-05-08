Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui reveals what he learnt from host Kangana Ranaut

Alt Balaji/Instagram

Curiosity was high on how Kangana Ranaut and Munawar Faruqui would get along on Lock Upp as both of them have very different opinions on diverse matters. Kangana has made strong comments about the Muslim community on social media and has even been banned from Twitter, and Munawar, the winner of Lock Upp, hails from that community.

After becoming the first-ever winner of Lock Upp, Munawar expressed his opinion on the Bollywood superstar who hosted Ekta Kapoor-backed show. Munawar told IANS: "Kangana is very professional and committed to her work and that is something I have learned from her. As long as we are respectful of each other's opinions it is okay. I would also like to thank Ekta Kapoor for making me part of the show."

The stand-up comic holds the experience of the show very close to his heart and decided to utilise his creativity. Being a rapper, Munawar mentioned to the news agency, "I am not trying too hard but soon I know I will write a song or rap about the whole experience."

Along with winning the trophy, Munawar won a cheque of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully paid trip to Italy on the Grand Finale of Lock Upp streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player on the night of Saturday, May 7. He defeated the other four finalists Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma to emerge as the champion.



The Grand Finale saw performances from the finalists and other eliminated contestants such as Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, and others. Even Karan Kundrra, who acted as Jailor on the show for seven weeks, and his girlfriend-actress Tejasswi Prakash, who appeared as Warden in the last episode on Friday, grooved to romantic hits in the last night finale.