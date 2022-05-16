Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui reveals how his girlfriend Nazila reacted to his bond with Anjali Arora

File Photo

Munawar Faruqui has been dominating headlines since winning Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. Munawar introduced his partner Nazila Sitashi to the world shortly after the show ended, breaking the hearts of Munjali followers. During Lock Upp, Munawar had a particular bond with co-contestant Anjali Arora, and in a recent interview, the comedian explained how it affected her partner who was not on set.

Munawar Faruqui stated that watching him and Anjali together on the television was difficult for his girlfriend Nazila. He went on to say that she was affected by the situation and that she eventually understood and backed him in the game.

“I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me," Munawar Faruqui told TellyChakkar.com.

When asked if it was a conscious decision to keep his connection hidden in the show, Munawar stated that it was not done so.

“My love life was always private, and since I was on the show and she was outside it, it wasn’t right for me to talk about it. I had to discuss it with her and then make a decision. Once I came out, I spoke to her and then revealed that I was in a relationship. It wasn’t an intention to keep it a secret," he added.



For the unversed, Munawar revealed in an interview with ETimes that he will meet his son shortly. He is ecstatic to meet him. He is always thinking of ways to make his life better for him, and he believes he should be able to realise all of his goals. He want for him to improve as a person and a human being. He also wants his friends and family to be protected, and he wants to grow into a nice person. He went on to say that he wants to give him everything and all the happiness in the world. He wishes to be there for him at all times.