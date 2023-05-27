Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui rejects Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here's what we know

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was expected to be seen in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier, Munawar won the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, and he was among the strong contender for Bigg Boss OTT. However, as per the reports, Munawar has backed out from the Bigg Boss OTT 2.

As per the report of Telly Chakkar, Munawar rejected the second season of Bigg Boss OTT as he wishes to participate in the television version of the show. Although, there is no official confirmation from the comedian. The news of Munawar surfaced after Fahmaan Khan rejected the digital reality show.

Khan told Pinkvilla that he was approached by the makers, but still, he won't participate in the show. He said that reality shows are not his space and he doesn’t understand them. "I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focused and interested in that."

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Salman Khan. In April, Gautam Gulati expressed his wish to host Bigg Boss OTT instead of Johar. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Gautam said, "In fact, I told the Colors team that I really want to host Bigg Boss OTT because it's in my veins and I can feel the house. Karan Johar was hosting that show, and Karan has nothing to do with it. He doesn't know anything about it. Technically, I should be there to host the show because people who have lived, they can actually explain it better and the contestants will also be able to relate with the (past) winner. But they needed Karan Johar, so yeah good for him", the actor concluded.