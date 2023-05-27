Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui rejects Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here's what we know

After Fahmaan Khan, did Munawar Faruqui also reject the upcoming second season of Bigg Boss OTT? Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui rejects Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here's what we know
Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was expected to be seen in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier, Munawar won the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, and he was among the strong contender for Bigg Boss OTT. However, as per the reports, Munawar has backed out from the Bigg Boss OTT 2. 

As per the report of Telly Chakkar, Munawar rejected the second season of Bigg Boss OTT as he wishes to participate in the television version of the show. Although, there is no official confirmation from the comedian. The news of Munawar surfaced after Fahmaan Khan rejected the digital reality show. 

Khan told Pinkvilla that he was approached by the makers, but still, he won't participate in the show. He said that reality shows are not his space and he doesn’t understand them. "I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focused and interested in that."

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Salman Khan. In April, Gautam Gulati expressed his wish to host Bigg Boss OTT instead of Johar. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Gautam said, "In fact, I told the Colors team that I really want to host Bigg Boss OTT because it's in my veins and I can feel the house. Karan Johar was hosting that show, and Karan has nothing to do with it. He doesn't know anything about it. Technically, I should be there to host the show because people who have lived, they can actually explain it better and the contestants will also be able to relate with the (past) winner. But they needed Karan Johar, so yeah good for him", the actor concluded.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company
Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check official notification here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.