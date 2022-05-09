Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Munawar Faruqui won the first-ever season of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp defeating Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah in the BadAss Finale on Saturday, May 7. Apart from winning the coveted trophy of Lock Upp, the stand-up comedian also received the huge cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a completely sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy.

While Munawar was inside the jail, there were several media reports that claimed that his manager has confirmed his participation in the new season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, he himself has broken his silence about the same.

Talking to IndianExpress.com, Munawar said, “Pata nahi team ne bahar kya khichdi pakayi hai (I don’t know what the team has been up to outside). I really have no details. I think you will get to know about it before me". It seems that even Munawar is clueless about these reports or maybe he is just being secretive about the big reveal.

After winning the show, the stand-up comic even shared what he learnt from Kangana Ranaut on whom he had made several jokes in his shows before entering the jail. "Kangana is very professional and committed to her work and that is something I have learned from her. As long as we are respectful of each other's opinions it is okay", he was quoted saying to the news agency IANS.



Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 15 participant Rajiv Adatia have confirmed that they are taking part in the show. We would have to wait for some more time until Munawar himself confirms that he is doing the adventure reality show.