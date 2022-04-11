Lock Upp: Vinit Kakar gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show

Television actor Vinit Kakar, who had entered Kangana Ranaut's captive reality show 'Lock Upp' as a wildcard contestant along with Zeeshan Khan, is the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show produced by Ekta Kapoor and streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

The 'Judgement Day' episode for this weekend continued on Sunday after Kangana had declared at the end of Saturday's episode that Munawar Faruqui and Azma Fallah have received the maximum votes from the audience and are saved from elimination. At the start of the episode streamed on Sunday, April 10, the 'Manikarnika' actress asked everyone to pick the name of one single contestant who is just having free meals inside the show and is doing nothing else.

Almost everyone chose Vinit and what was even surprising was that Vinit took his own name, calling himself the weakest link of the show. Hearing this, Kangana directly put him in the bottom contestants for eviction. On the Saturday episode also, the actress had thrashed Vinit as being too lazy and adding nothing productive to the show.

Shivam Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi, and Saisha Shinde - the rest five contestants left for eviction then had to vote among themselves and the one with maximum votes was saved, which in this case was Karanvir Bohra who received two votes from Payal and Shivam.

The rest four were then given a chance to reveal their deep, dark secret. Iranian model-actress Mandana was the fastest to press the buzzer and she revealed her secret affair with a Bollywood director. She even disclosed that after her separation from her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta, she started a relationship with a famous filmmaker. They even planned the pregnancy, but then he later backed out saying he is not emotionally and mentally prepared to be a father and thus, so Mandana had to abort their child.



Among the rest three contestants - Shivam, Payal, Saisha, and Vinit, who Kangana didn't give any lifeline to save himself, the 'Panga' actress decided to end Vinit's journey on the show after his boring, dull, and mundane performance.