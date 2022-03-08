'Lock Upp': Twitterati bash contestants for not knowing the name of the President of India

The second week of 'Lock Upp', the captive reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, began with an interesting task called 'Akal Badi Ya Bhains' between the Right Block or the Orange Team (Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, and Siddharth Sharma) and the Left Block or the Blue Team (Tehseen Poonawalla, Shivam Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Nisha Rawal, and Sara Khan).

In the task, the teams had to choose four contestants each - two strongest and two smartest. The former had to lift the weight, while the latter answered general knowledge questions. If the inmates are not able to give the right answers, weights would keep on increasing. While the Orange team picked Poonam-Payal to answer the GK questions and Siddharth-Babita to lift the weights, the Blue team picked Nisha-Sara as the smartest players and Shivam-Tehseen as strongest players in Round 1.

In an embarrassing turn of events, the four girls were not able to name the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and netizens on Twitter bashed them for their poor knowledge. Payal Rohatgi was even brutally trolled as she keeps sharing her opinions on political issues on her social media accounts. When she was asked the word limit on the micro-blogging platform, she even failed to answer the same.



Check out some of the tweets below

It is very shameful that in @LockuppGame reality show four contestant Nisha Rawal,Payal Rohatgi,Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey were asked the name of the current President of India but it's shocked to see that they don't know the name of the President of India. #LockUpp #LockUppGame March 7, 2022

Like seriously guys! Some of the people don't even know the president of india! Baaki k answers nii aate fir bhi acceptable hai ! @MXPlayer @altbalaji #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarWarriors #LockUpp — Shreya Singh (@shreya_singh93) March 7, 2022

Orange Team is big zero without Munawar.

Kya yaar inko president ka naam nahi pata and this payal used to troll Alia #LockUpp #MunawarFaruqui — Aishwarya (@aishh124) March 7, 2022

Payal Rohtagi calls Munawar Faruqui anti-national not patriotic. But can’t even the name the President of the country while he even tells you the national sweet dish of the country. #LockUpp March 8, 2022

Don't know it was scripted or what but very sad to know that contestants in #LockUpp even don't know the name of the current president of india, they don't know the full form of ISRO, they don't know who formed the Indian Army. My god. — dEpEn gUrUnG (@depgrng) March 7, 2022



READ | 'Lock Upp': Swami Chakrapani gets evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show



After the first round, the Orange Team replaced Poonam with Munawar and the Blue Team replaced Sara with Saisha. The stand-up comedian saved his team when he correctly answered multiple questions and finally, his team won the task. The other questions in the game ranged from current affairs to sports to Bollywood such as the full form of ISRO, the year in which India won its first World Cup and the first movie in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were paired together.