'Lock Upp': Television's famous baddie Chetan Hansraj enters Kangana Ranaut's show to make game 'atyachari'

Television famous baddie Chetan Hansraj is the 15th contestant to enter 'Lock Upp.' Chetan will make a dramatic entry in the show, and going by his on-screen persona, it seems like he will make the game spicer, and more 'atyachari.' The promo of Chetan is already out, and we can see the rage in his eyes. Hansraj has a rebellious streak in his eye, and that is what makes him the perfect contender for the show.

Let's take a look at Chetan's promo

See, didn't we tell you that Hansraj has that much-required evilness that would make the jail more interesting. Imagine Chetan having a heated argument with Shivam Sharma or Payal Rohatgi. Sounds pretty interesting, isn't it? Even Kangana will have hopes from Chetan, and she will look upon him for making the jail a living hell for the jail mates.

Speaking of Chetan Hansraj. He gained popularity for playing the antagonist 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,' and giving a noteworthy performance in shows like 'Kkusum,' 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Naagin 3,' 'Jodhaa Akbar,' and other series.

In tonight's 'Judgement Day' episode there will be some high-voltage twists and massive arguments. We are here to give you an exclusive glimpse of one of the heated arguments of the episode. The verbal spat between Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi continues, and it gets intensifies with every passing moment. Their conversation turns into an argument, and after consoling her multiple times, Ranaut losses her cool, and calls her 'annoying,' and 'irritating.' Kangana doesn't stop there, she further adds that her frequent rants have turned her an unbearable contestant. She said, "Forget entertainment, it's uncomfortable to watch you in this show."