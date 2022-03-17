'Lock Upp': Tehseen Poonawalla withdraws statement that he 'slept with wife of top industrialist'

After 'revealing' his secret on Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' that he slept with the wife of 'India's topmost industrialist', Tehseen Poonawalla had left the audience in utter shock. Now, the political analyst says that his act was misconstrued and it was nothing but a part of the 'reality show gig'.

While speaking with IANS, Tehseen has said, "The secret is age-old and holds no relevance in today's day. It was 20 years back and it was only a reality show gig for me! I sportingly revealed a secret because it was a fun part of the format of the reality show, and in the end, it's a game."

Tehseen was given a chance to save a fellow inmate by revealing his deep dark secret and he opted to save transwoman and fashion designer Saisha Shinde. Talking about his choice to agree to reveal a secret to save one of his fellow contestants he added while speaking to the same media portal, "Saisha is a friend and I felt that my secret was very small in front of her story that she wants to tell the world as a transgender, which is why I didn`t think twice about revealing any of my secrets and used the opportunity for her benefit."

In the 'Lock Upp' episode streamed on Saturday, March 12, Tehseen had told that he was once asked by a big industrialist to sleep with the latter's wife. Without naming the businessman, he further told that the wealthy individual booked his nightclub for two nights and asked Tehseen to sleep with his wife in industrialist's own presence.

Kangana jokingly asked him if he enjoyed it, to which Tehseen said, "I absolutely did. I don't care, he was watching it. It was not a threesome, he would only watch at a distance. He had certain fantasies which I played out for him, his wife played out for him. He wanted me to treat his wife as my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience", he had revealed further details.



"It is one of India's topmost industrialists and quite honestly it was very shocking for me that he asked me to do it. It was an experience I enjoyed and I don't regret it one bit", Tehseen had concluded on the show. Eventually, he was evicted by the 'Manikarnika' actress from 'Lock Upp' last weekend as she called him 'boring, credit taker, and irritating'.