'Lock Upp': Tehseen Poonawalla's SHOCKING secret involves India's 'topmost industrialist'

In the 'Lock Upp' episode streamed on Saturday, Tehseen Poonawalla became the second celebrity to get evicted from Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show. The political analyst and entrepreneur secured the least votes from the audience, whereas Poonam Pandey was saved from the eviction process as she received the highest votes.

Though the 'Manikarnika' actress added a twist and gave Tehseen a chance to save another contestant among Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Karanvir Bohra who are nominated for the week by revealing his deep dark secret. He opted to save Saisha and revealed a shocking secret that involved one of India's 'topmost industrialists'.

Tehseen told that he was once asked by a big industrialist to sleep with the latter's wife. Without naming the businessman, he further told that the wealthy individual booked his nightclub for two nights and asked Tehseen to sleep with his wife in industrialist's own presence.

Kangana jokingly asked him if he enjoyed it, to which Tehseen said, "I absolutely did. I don't care, he was watching it." Poonawalla added that it was his condition that the 'industrialist' would not touch or intervene during the whole process. "It was not a threesome, he would only watch at a distance. He had certain fantasies which I played out for him, his wife played out for him. He wanted me to treat his wife as my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience", he revealed further details.



"It is one of India's topmost industrialists and quite honestly it was very shocking for me that he asked me to do it. It was an experience I enjoyed and I don't regret it one bit", Tehseen concluded. Kangana called him boring, credit taker, and irritating in the earlier part of the episode and had lashed out at him for not displaying his leadership qualities.