'Lock Upp': Tehseen Poonawalla evicted from Kangana Ranaut's show

Tehseen Poonawalla secures the least votes, and he gets evicted from the show. On the other side, among the other nominated contestants, Poonam Pandey secures maximum votes. This weekend, Kangana Ranaut makes the judgement episode interesting by giving major twists and leaving the episode in a cliffhanger mode. At the start of the episode, Kangana appreciates Munawar's gameplay and praises Payal for bringing an exceptional improvement in her game.

Check the latest promo

Later, she bashes Shivam Sharma for acting like a lost person. She suggests he come out of the one-sided-lover-boy zone and showcase his true self. Then, Ranaut picks up Karanvir and schools him for asking Anjali Arora to create a fake love narrative with him. Bohra explains that said this to Arora at the start of the show, thinking that such a narrative would help him. He admits his mistake and tells Kangana that 'Lock Upp' is the most real show he has ever seen.

Then, Kangana calls the five nominated contestants, Poonam Pandey, Tehseen Poonawalla, Anjali Arora, Karanvir Bohra, and Shivam Sharma. At first, Kangana reveals that the public has unanimously voted for Pandey, and she is saved from the eviction. Then, a few moments later, she reveals that Tehseen has secured the least number of votes. So, Tehseen gets eliminated, but Kangana gives him the power to save one of the contestants from eviction by sharing his secret. Tehseen saves Saisha Shinde and shares his deepest secret. Saisha also had to share his secret and join the rest of the jail mates.

From the start of the show, Kangana has suggested Tehseen to involve, make his own identity, but he failed to do so, and owing to his poor performance, he got evicted from the show. Now, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma and Anjali Arora are still in danger, and one of them will become the second evicted contestant of the week. Watch out for the eviction special on Sunday.