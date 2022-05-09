Lock Upp success bash: Ankita Lokhande gets brutally trolled for wearing thigh-high slit dress

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Friday night, Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain attended the Lock Upp success bash. The actress was seen wearing a sexy olive-green thigh-high slit dress for the party.

Ankita and Vicky posed for the cameras when they arrived at the party venue. The videos and photos of her went viral on social media and people started targeting her for wearing bold dress. One of the trolls wrote, “Was she wearing shorts.” Another mentioned, “Yr dressing sense le le kisi designer se agar bold dekhna hai toh.”

Another mentioned, “Sushant Star ke jane ke baad yeh zada pagla gayi hai.... Zabardasti positive, bubbly banne ke chakkar mein bawri lagti hai.” The fourth one wrote, “Yes tang dikhna zaruri ha ha wrna entry nhe hogi.”

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who tied the knot with each other in December 2021 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai, talked about their relationship and how they dealt with Ankita's ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death in 2020.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant starred together in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta and were also involved in a relationship before Ankita started dating her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita had appeared in front of the media supporting the late actor and was seen visiting his family multiple times after the heartbreaking incident. Without naming the Kedarnath actor, both talked about how Sushant's untimely demise affected their relationship.

Vicky said, "Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation. There cannot be a tougher test for a relationship than that incident." He further added that he is proud of Ankita for how boldly she handled things. "Wherever it was needed, she said her piece for herself and that relationship. For that honesty, I always supported her", he mentioned.