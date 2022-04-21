Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui has reportedly been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On social media, he has become the most popular Lock Upp participant and on the show, a lot of people are cheering for him to win.



As per bollywoodlife report, on Rohit Shetty's show, the stand-up comedian will be accompanied by notable TV celebs and certain Bigg Boss 15 competitors.



Actress Chetna Pande appears to also be a part of the show. She's been on show such as Fanaah and Ace Of Space. Neither of them has confirmed their participation in the adventure reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of Colors' most popular series. In May of 2022, the entire crew will depart for Cape Town, South Africa. Three Bigg Boss 15 contestants are said to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhatt are rumoured to be competing against each other. Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, Arti Singh, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Pavitra Punia, and Paras Chhabra are among the other names circulating. The entire squad shot in a bio bubble in South Africa last year.

Arjun Bijlani emerged victorious in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbool, and other celebrities competed in the show.



For the unversed, On Lock Upp, Munawar had shared that his mother committed suicide by consuming acid in 2007. He even shared that his mother had lived a tough life, and she was stuck in an unhappy marriage for the past two decades. Faruqui further added that his father and his family didn't help his mother, and she used to make chaklis and papads for day-to-day survival. The comedian brought tears to everyone's eyes as he shared details about his mother's tragic life story.