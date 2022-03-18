'Lock Upp': Siddharth Sharma gets eliminated in surprise eviction due to Karanvir Bohra, know more

Siddharth Sharma gets evicted from 'Lock Upp' in a surprise eviction. Siddharth bids adieu to the show, as Karanvir Bohra elects him to get eliminated. Jailor Karan Kundrra takes Bohra to jhol room and offers him to spent time with his family (his wife and kids). But, if he wishes to accept this offer, then he has to pick one contestant who would be eliminated straight away. Karanvir gets confused, he takes his time, and then he picks Siddharth. Karanvir says that Sharma is from the opposite team, and if he gets evicted, then his rival team will become weaker.

Bohra also confesses that he wanted to name Payal Rohatgi. But he can't pick her as she's already nominated for this week's eviction. After Karanvir announces his decision. Karan allows Bohra's family to enter the jhol room. What follows is an emotional reunion of a family, and everyone out there feels the pain of Karanvir.

Here's the moment

After Karanvir's family leave, he confronts Siddharth, thinking that the latter would be angry with him. But Sharma welcomes his decision wholeheartedly and says that he's happy for him. Siddharth says that he got emotional seeing him with the family, and this Bohra cryingly hugs him.

Watch the video

Munawar, Anjali, Nisha get shocked to learn about Siddharth's eviction. Munawar says Sharma that he wanted to see him at the finale. Anjali intervenes and says that maybe he can come as a wild card entry.

As far as nominations are concerned, 9 contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, Nisha Rawal, Babita Phogat, Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, and Payal Rohatgi are nominated contestants, and one or multiple people will be 'Lock out' this weekend.