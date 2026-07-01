Lock Upp: Shreya Kalra claims Akanksha Chamola is bisexual, says 'she has only...'

A recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa sparked controversy after Shreya Kalra made a personal claim about fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola during a conversation with Sufi Motiwala.

A fresh controversy has erupted inside Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after contestant Shreya Kalra made a personal claim about fellow housemate Akanksha Chamola during a private conversation with Sufi Motiwala.

The moment unfolded after Akanksha filed a chargesheet against Shreya as part of one of the show's tasks and has since become one of the most talked-about incidents from the episode.

Shreya Makes A Personal Claim About Akanksha

While speaking to Sufi, Shreya questioned whether sharing the information would make her look like a bad person. After being encouraged to play the game, she went on to make a personal claim about Akanksha.

Sufi initially suggested that the matter should remain between them. However, Shreya argued that since the information had now been discussed on the show, it affected Akanksha's position in the game and reduced her available "lifelines."

The conversation quickly sparked discussions among viewers about privacy and the limits of reality television.

No Official Response Yet

It is important to note that neither Akanksha Chamola nor the makers of Lock Upp have separately commented on Shreya's claim outside what was shown in the episode. As of now, the claim remains unverified, and no additional statement has been issued by the actress.

Akanksha Earlier Opened Up About Her Separation

Akanksha has been making headlines since the premiere episode of the show, where she announced that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are heading for a divorce. She revealed that the two have been living separately for the past year and later clarified that there is no bitterness between them.

According to Akanksha, they continue to remain on good terms despite deciding to part ways.

Different Life Choices Led To The Split

In recent episodes, the actress shared that their differing views on parenthood became a major reason behind their separation. She explained that while Gaurav wanted to have children, she wished to remain child-free, leading them to realise that they wanted different futures.

About Gaurav And Akanksha

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur after dating for several years. The couple do not have any children. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to remain in the spotlight for its dramatic tasks and personal disclosures.