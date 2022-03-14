‘Lock Upp’: Shivam Sharma shares his SHOCKING secret, says he slept with neighbour 'bhabhi'

Each and every contestant of ‘Lock Upp’ is grabbing attention for various reasons. Recently, Shivam Sharma, who is one of the contestants, made a shocking revelation for saving himself from elimination.

For the unversed, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, and Shivam Sharma had to save themselves by pressing the buzzer first and revealing one secret. It was Shivan who pressed the buzzer fir. While sharing his secret, Shivam said, “There was a lady who was divorced ‘bhabhi’, she was my mom’s friend and lived near my house. She was divorced, therefore, it was not wrong. I wanted to help her in her sexual life. I used to cook great white sauce pasta and take that to her house. I had a great time. It happened when I was in college, 8-9 years ago.”

When Kangana Ranaut asked him to read exactly what he has written, he said, “There was a bhabhi opposite my old house, she got divorced and was my mother's friend. Mai unke ghar pasta cook karke le jata tha and bed h*t karke wapas aata that." Also Read- ‘Lock Upp’: Ali Merchant reveals REAL reason behind his divorce from Sara Khan

Shivam further said, “This is called 'pyaar do pyaar lo' because life is full of sadness and we should spread happiness.” After this, Kangana asked him if this is the exact love that he feels for Sara Khan. Shivan said, “No ma'am, back then I was a 'chhota bachha' now I have grown up and I will do bigger 'shararatein'.”

Kangana Ranaut asked Babita Phogat’s opinion on this, she replied, “This is his way of thinking. I'll never be able to accept his thoughts and neither am I able to understand this. It was very shocking for me because the least you could do is 'umar ka lihaz rakh lete.' I can't understand what I should tell him.”

To which, Shivam replied, “She lost her husband and it wasn't that I went ahead. She also wanted it and I believe that I am a good-looking boy and I felt she was interested in me. So, this isn't one-sided, it was mutual.” Babita replied and said this is called ‘using the person’. To which, he said, “Even I can say then that she used me because I was a kid, she was older and had a 4-year-old child too. She was recently divorced and was interested in me. So, I don't find anything wrong here.”