'Lock Upp': Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Merchant enters the show

'Lock Upp' is getting interesting from every other episode. Yesterday, Kangana dropped the 'double eviction' bomb, evicting Tehseen Poonawalla from the show. Tonight, we will not only have the second eviction but there will also be an entry of new contestant. Kangana will send someone in, a person whose presence will affect Sara Khan, directly, or indirectly. Yes, Sara's past will become her present. Her ex-husband Ali Merchant, is the 14th contestant of the show.

Check the promo

With Ali's entry, the show will take an interesting turn. One can only wonder about Khan's reaction to Merchant's entry. For the unversed, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married in 'Bigg Boss 4,' and their marriage was short-lived. Two months after their marriage, Sara and Ali called it quits, and the former called that phase a nightmare. Since then, Sara has been accused, judged on multiple occasions. Many people accused Khan that her marriage was nothing but a publicity stunt, and they were paid a bomb for the fake marriage.

While speaking to DNA, Sara recently revealed that mistakes done by them are termed as controversies, "I’ve had experiences that weren’t so great, which later turned into beautiful lessons, and helped me become the person I am today. But while bitter experiences for common people are looked at as mistakes, for a public figure they’re tagged as controversies. And that’s exactly what happened with me."

Khan even added that people treat artists like her as public property, "I’ve been in the industry since a very young age, and am proud of have done several shows that didn’t just help me grow as an actor but also as a human being. Having said that, been a public figure, and practically growing up before the world, our personal lives aren’t personal and treated as public property...which is sad."