‘Lock Upp’: Sara Khan reveals ex-husband Ali Merchant cheated on her with spa employee

Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Mercchant joined the competition last week as a ‘Lock Upp’ contestant. In 2010, Ali and Sara married on Bigg Boss season 4 and filed for divorce two months later. Sara said in the most recent episode of Lock Upp that she gave Ali several chances before filing for divorce. Ali, she claimed, had an affair with a woman who worked at a spa.

Sara was heard addressing co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra on Thursday's episode of’ Lock Upp’ that she tried giving Ali multiple chances but he failed her. She said, "He keeps trying all the time and that is annoying. That’s when the disrespect comes in.”

She also stated that she has always given him chances. She has caught him every time she has given him a chance. She was able to detect each of his lies and deceit. She had given him 350 opportunities in three and a half years because he was her first and you just don't let it go. And it took her four and a half years to recover and move on with her life.

She then claimed that Ali had an affair with a former employee of her spa. "I had a spa in Lokhandwala with my partners. He was also involved in it. There was this assistant manager he appointed. I got to know about them. That’s when I thought, with my workers? This is extreme. I thought that was it."

Sara and Ali met on the set of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and married on the show after Ali proposed to Sara. After two months, they split up. At the time, it was reported that the couple had been paid Rs. 50 lakh to marry in the Bigg Boss house, but the channel refuted this.

Talking about her separation, in an old interview with us, Sara said, “My marriage turned out to be a nightmare. I am deeply hurt by his behaviour. I gave him a thousand chances before I called off the relationship. But now we are separated and I believe in the saying that all that happens, happens for good. I don’t want to look back. I want to look forward to doing better work than before.”