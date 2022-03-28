Lock Upp: Sara Khan eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's show

Host Kangana Ranaut brought an interesting twist in Judgement Day, and Sara Khan had to take an exit from the show for being inactive in the game. As the episode reached the final hour, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Nisha Rawal, and Sara Khan were the final four contestants for the eviction.

During the buzzer round, Payal pressed the buzzer first, and she saved herself by sharing her deep dark secret. Then Kangana asked housemates to predict who will leave the show, Nisha, Shivam or Sara. The majority of the members said Sara will get eliminated.

Ranaut heard the housemates, and then she announced that Shivam is saved from the eviction. Kangana shared an interesting fact and revealed that Sara is much more popular than Nisha. But, during the buzzer round, Sara didn't try to hit the buzzer.

Sara clarified her action stating that she doesn't want to spill her secret out, and that's why she didn't participate. Ranaut pointed out that her non-participation has played against her. The host explained it further saying that she can't keep an inactive participant in the house, and that's why she evict Sara from the house.

During an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Sara Khan spoke about being judged by the public and she said, "I’ve been in the industry since a very young age, and am proud of have done several shows that didn’t just help me grow as an actor but also as a human being.

Having said that, been a public figure, and practically growing up before the world, our personal lives aren’t personal and treated as public property...which is sad." Khan even added that she did mistakes, but being a celebrity, her errors became controversies. "I’ve had experiences that weren’t so great, which later turned into beautiful lessons, and helped me become the person I am today.

But while bitter experiences for common people are looked at as mistakes, for a public figure they’re tagged as controversies. And that’s exactly what happened with me."