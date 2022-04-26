Lock Upp: Sangram Singh proposes to Payal Rohatgi for marriage

Credit: Altbalaji/Instagram

Lock Upp viewers will witness one of the most adorable moments as wrestler Sangram has entered Kangana Ranaut’s show to meet Payal Rohatgi. Not only he will meet, but he will be seen asking the love of his life for marriage.

In the new promo, Sangram proposes to Payal for the wedding in front of everyone. The wrestler asks her to marry him once the show ends. For the unversed, Payal and Sangram, who met each other on the reality show Survivor India, have been in a relationship for 12 years. Payal often talks about Sangram inside the Lock Upp, she tells everyone how madly she is in love with him and wants to marry him.

In the clip, Sangwan can be heard telling the Lock Upp contestants that half of them will come as ‘ladkewaale’ while other half as ‘Ladkiwaale’. He tells Payal, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo phir hum shaadi karenge (we will marry once you finish the show)’. Payal asks him, “Are you sure? Are you? Haan?”

Also Read: Lock Upp Family Week: Azma Fallah's mother becomes Munawar Faruqui's messenger

Sangram tells her, “Itni dhaakad, itni strong, itni independent or itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiyya chodna nahi chahta hun. Main iske sath poori zindagi Lock in hona chahta hun (I don’t want to leave a girl who is so strong and independent. I want to get locked in with her for the rest of our lives ).”

Earlier, Sangram had informed his fans that he will be marrying Payal in July, via a tweet. He wrote, “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all.”

Sangram entered the Lock Upp during the family special week. Other contestants will also be seen meeting their family members in the upcoming episode.