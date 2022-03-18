‘Lock Upp’: Sangram Singh announces wedding with Payal Rohatgi after she breaks down in tears

Kaaranvir Bohra told Payal Rohatgi during a fight on the newest episode of Lock Upp that she despises males and wants a ‘joru ka ghulam’ for herself. Payal referred to him as a male chauvinist.

On ‘Lock Upp’, Kaaranvir and Payal began a brawl over the use of the blue team's private bathroom access. Kaaranvir complained that she was bothering him, and the two began verbally attacking each other.

Kaaranvir said, “Aap purush dveshi hai, aap joru ka ghulam chahti hai (You don't treat guys equally, and you look down on them. You want a slave).” Payal responded with, "You either want young girls to have an affair with you or you want a harem of girls. You do not like independent women who have a thought process.

She added, "You dare say Joru ka ghulam, how dare you? Sangram is not joru ka ghulam. You have lost your manners. Don’t bring Sangram.”

Karanvir then turned towards the camera and said, “Sangram ji, I didn’t bring your name. She took your name.”

Payal afterwards appeared to be crying when speaking with Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Nisha Rawal. She told them, “Kaaranvir cannot bring Sangram into this. He is not joru ka ghulam. Our marriage is already delayed for 12 years. I don’t want his parents to think Payal wants a joru ka ghulam and that’s why our wedding is getting delayed. How dare he get personal like this?”

After all of this, Sangram took to Twitter to announce that he and Payal will get married in July.

Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.

His tweet read, “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all."