Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says she was sexually assaulted, was told ‘this is why you are gay’

The last episode of Lock Upp revealed a lot of secrets. Munawar Faruqui, a comedian, surprised everyone when he revealed that he had been assaulted by a family member. He even claimed that it began when he was six years old and lasted for four years. It pushed Kangana Ranaut, the show's host, to share her own experience. Not only that, but Saisha Shinde also talked about being sexually assaulted and how people responded when she told them about it.

Saisha revealed, "This was my first secret. I was reminded of something after listening to you both discuss all of these, and Munawar talk about how others reacted when he shared it with them (of my own experience). When I told a few others about it, they remarked, "This is why you are so into sex, this is why you are gay." Hemat bhi nahi hui uske baad kisi ko batane ki himmat bhi nahi hui (Never had the confidence to speak about it after that)."

Swapnil Shinde was a man who thought he was gay. Saisha had previously revealed her secret in an attempt to avoid being eliminated. She had claimed that she was only 10 years old at the time of the incident and that the attacker was only a few years her senior, leaving her unsure whether she could even call it sexual assault.



Munawar Faruqui shared his secret of being sexually assaulted to save Saisha Shinde. Munawar said that he was sexually abused by 2 of his family relative. He added that he was assaulted by them for 5 years. It all started when he was 6-year-old, and it continued till he turned 11. The comedian even added that he was too young to understand it. He further stated that one day his relative went extreme, and at that moment, they realise that they should stop it. Munawar even added that he never shared it with his family, as he had to face them every day, and he thought that no one will understand him.