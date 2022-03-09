'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde reveals SHOCKING details, says her boyfriend mentally abused her

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Lock Upp' has thirteen controversial celebrities locked inside the jail battling it out among themselves to win the first season of the reality show. With each passing day, the contestants are spilling out shocking details about their personal lives on national television.

Famous fashion designer Saisha, who was earlier Swapnil Shinde came out as a transwoman last year. In the episode streamed on Tuesday, March 8, Saisha Shinde revealed appalling details about her mentally abusive gay boyfriend while talking to Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi about her past relationship.

Saisha said, "Even I was abused in a relationship. It wasn't physical. It was mental abuse but on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I'll cheat on him. And, let's say if I cheat on him, he'll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me."

Adding on to shocking details, Saisha further mentioned, "He used to climb down the terrace, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see, secretly, if I am mas*****ting. To use that against me. When Payal asked Saisha, "Why can't you mas*****te?" She told her, "Because that's the reason that I don't want to have sex with him."

"Back then, I thought he's saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, 'kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai (I wasn't able to understand)' because I was a woman inside who was having sex with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only", she continued.



For the unversed, Saisha had gained headlines when she designed the gown that Harnaaz Sandhu won when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021. She has also worked with actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and others.