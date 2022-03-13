‘Lock Upp’: Saisha Shinde reveals she was molested by family member at the age of 10

With Kangana Ranaut's arrival, Poonam Pandey's birthday party, the host's conflict with a few participants, and more, Lock Upp's second weekend episode began on an exciting note. It did, however, end on a shocking one, with Tehseen Poonawalla and Saisha Shinde revealing their secrets in a massive way.

Tehseen Poonawalla was locked out (evicted) of the Lock Upp jail, but in exchange for his secret, he was given the opportunity to save one of the nominated inmates. He consented to expose his secret in order to save Saisha Shinde, who had to give hers to Tehseen as well.

Saisha opened out about a harrowing experience in her life when she was 10 years old, when she was assaulted by a close family member. Saisha did not reveal the person's identity, but she did say that she was only a few years her senior. She went on to say that this perplexed her for a few years, if she could call it that, until she learned more and received clarity about it. "At the age of ten, a member of my family molested me." Wo mere se kuch saal hi bade the, sawal ye uthta tha ki kuch saal bade the to kya wo molestation hua? "Kuch saal baad smjhne ke baad maine samjha ki wo molestation hi tha."

Kangana Ranaut inquired if Saisha tried to confront the individual or if she wants to approach him now after hearing this. "I didn't confront him," she responded, "mujhe laga ki maine bhi unhe hints diye honge ki unko aisa laga." Naturally, if ab jo ye baat yaha aayi h, unko pta hi chal gya hoga..."

Saisha went on to say that she wants that individual to know that Saisha and Swapnil (her previous name before sex reassignment) are two different people. Saisha has no qualms in speaking up when it comes to such situations, she added, implying that she will not remain silent. She did add, though, that she had opted not to take the name because it was a personal one.